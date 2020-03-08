Shamkhani: Count down of US’ expulsion from region starts

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with head of Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) Mustafa Kadhimi.

Thanks to political and security conditions in Iraq, intelligence and security systems’ role is very important and complicated in managing new conditions, he said.

Political and security developments in Iraq seriously affect stability and calmness in the region, he added.

Iran has always been after establishing a powerful government in Iraq based on people’s vote and determination, Shamkhani said.

The unfair assassination of Resistance Front commanders, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes was the result of Trump and its sinister team’s miscalculation.

He went on to say that huge participation in protests and their historic opposition against US occupation, supporting Iraq national sovereignty and independence is sign of Iraqi’s pioneering role in expelling US forces from the region.

Kadhimi, for his part, appreciated Iran’s effective role in fighting terrorism and increasing stability and security in the region.

He described Iran success in fighting terrorism and establishing security inside and outside its borders as clear evidence for Islamic Republic great security pattern.

Iraq hails continuation of close cooperation for uprooting terrorist groups, he noted.

In a separate meeting also on Sunday, Shamkhani expressed Iran’s readiness to help Iraq in fighting coronavirus.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish