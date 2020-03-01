Pasteur Institute of Iran to carry out 1200 coronavirus test per day

Biglari said that all coronavirus samples have so far been tested.

He noted that coronavirus test is now being done in all Iranian cities and representative of the World Health Organization described it as best practice.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said that 53 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He added that 978 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish