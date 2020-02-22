Veep says scientific elite Iran's greatest asset

The new FATF sanction and blacklisting Iran, the economic and political conditions of the country and coronavirus are important issues, Jahangiri said on Saturday evening at the 28th Annual Ceremony to Honor Students.

He said the human resources are a prerequisite for comprehensive development and scientific development of the country. Basic academic development and its place in the country's universities are important and there is no doubt. The fact that our universities have done a great job in the scientific development of the country in recent years and gained a prominent position in international statistics.

The first vice president said that according to the released international statistics, Iran ranks first among the 57 Islamic countries and the region, which is a very good position.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish