VP says Iranian nation to speak through ballot boxes

"We should take people's message and respect their opinion," Jahangiri told reporters on Friday after voting for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts which began nationwide this morning.

During his remarks, Jahangiri referred to reports on the people high turnout in the today's elections, describing it as very good and meaningful.

About the effective role the Majlis in the country's administrative affairs, the veep expressed the hope that in the next phase the parliament winning the support of the the government to take big strides in dealing with the country's problems.

Asked about the message of today's election, he said the Iranian nation does not care the enemies' moves as it well knows its way and has knowledge about what to do at any situations.

Nearly 58 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the current elections, some 3 million of them casting their votes for the first time as they have turned 18 which is the legal age for casting votes in Iran.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

More than 54,000 voting stations have been set up across the country, some 40,000 of which are fixed stations while the rest are mobile ones.

1483**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish