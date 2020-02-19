Iran calls for effective crisis management under APDIM

He said In an exclusive interview with IRNA, on the sidelines of a two-day summit of High-Level Expert Consultation on Disaster Information Management in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said that the APDIM is a center affiliated with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) passed and approved by the Parliament and the Guardian Council of Iran.

“The center aims to provide ESCAP member-states with information on disasters, especially earthquakes,” said the official.

He added that currently Iran is heading APDIM governing council which will be handed over to Pakistan tomorrow.

He also went on to say that the event is aimed at exchanging experiences, review decisions taken in previous meetings and form new policies for the future.

He noted that more than 60 countries are the members of the APDIM whose experts today underscored the urgent need to strengthen cooperation on better and effective disaster management.

The expert said the purpose of the high-level consultations is to help reduce the risks of disasters in the Asia-Pacific region. Deputy Vice President, expressing his views said that APDIM is highly significant for Iran.

Pourmohammadi added: "We need to leverage all the experiences of different countries in the region in order to manage natural disasters."

He said Iran and Pakistan are close to each other geographically and face same kind of disasters so we are ready to exchange our experiences with Pakistani brothers on managing crisis in earthquakes, floods, landslides and dust storms.

The official viewed that close operation between Iran and Pakistan on disaster management would be fruitful in tackling natural calamities.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish