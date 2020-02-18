Pakistan conducts successful test of air launched cruise missile

Pakistan's Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said Ra’ad-II, with a range of 600 Km, significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea.

"The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring the engagement of targets with high precision," it said.

Director-General of Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed whole-heartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success. He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on the successful conduct of missile test.

