President Rouhani stresses need to accelerate process of serving Gilan people

Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday in a telephone call with Gilan governor-general Arsalan Zare assigned him to use all the facilities in the province to help the people.

During the phone conversation, the governor-general of Gilan also reported on measures taken to assist those caught in heavy snowfall in the province.

The snowfall which started on Sunday evening in different parts of Gilan province and continued until Tuesday caused water and electricity outage in various cities and blocked many of the rural roads as well as the Rasht-Qazvin freeway.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish