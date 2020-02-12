Feb 12, 2020, 6:35 PM
President Rouhani stresses need to accelerate process of serving Gilan people

Tehran, Feb 12, IRNA- Iranian President in a recent telephone call with the Governor of Gilan was briefed on the latest reports of heavy snowfall problems in the province and issued instructions to speed up the process of serving the people and alleviate the problems caused by the snowfall.

Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday in a telephone call with Gilan governor-general Arsalan Zare assigned him to use all the facilities in the province to help the people.

During the phone conversation, the governor-general of Gilan also reported on measures taken to assist those caught in heavy snowfall in the province.

The snowfall which started on Sunday evening in different parts of Gilan province and continued until Tuesday caused water and electricity outage in various cities and blocked many of the rural roads as well as the Rasht-Qazvin freeway.

