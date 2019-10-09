Rudkhan Castle; Tourist attraction in Northern Iran

Rudkhan Castle is one of a few castles that is located in the forest. Rudkhan Castle or Hesami Castle is the name of a historical castle, 20 kilometers from the south west of Fuman in Gilan Province. Some experts believe that the castle was built in Sassanid period. This castle is located at a height between 665 to 715 meters from the sea level and a river with the same name runs beside it.This castle was recorded in the list of national and historical monuments of Iran. Gilan, Oct 8, 2019. IRNA/ Mosleh Pirkhezranian.