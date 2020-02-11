Iran outclass England in Kabaddi World Cup 2020

Iran defeated England by 57-27 in the match played at Lahore’s Punjab Stadium on Monday.

Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri was also present in the ground to witness exciting kabaddi match of the world cup.

The Iranian diplomat also met with Iranian kabaddi team in the ground and congratulated them on their comfortable victory against England.

The Iranian team in its first match had defeated Sierra Leone by a huge difference of 60-19.

Earlier, Kabaddi World Cup 2020 exploded into action with a grand colourful opening ceremony. Teams from Iran, Pakistan, Germany, Canada, England, India, Kenya, Australia, Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone are taking part in the event.

The event is being organised in three cities of Pakistan namely Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

The Iranian team will face Germany and India on Wednesday and Thursday.

