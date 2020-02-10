Iran clinches sensational victory against Sierra Leone in Kabaddi World Cup

Iran toppled Sierra Leone by a huge difference of 60-19 in the match played at the Punjab Stadium.

The players of both the sides displayed quality kabaddi skills and techniques but Iran players played better kabaddi and outperformed their opponents to win the match.

Earlier, Kabaddi World Cup 2020 exploded into action with a grand colourful opening ceremony. Teams from Iran, Pakistan, Germany, Canada, England, India, Kenya, Australia, Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone are taking part in the event.

The event is being organised in three cities of Pakistan namely Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

Meanwhile the head coach of the Iranian Kabaddi Majid Bahrami team talking to IRNA said the national team will face England, Germany and India on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

