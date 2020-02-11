Iran-Japan ties always at good level: Ambassador

Movahhed told a ceremony marking the Islamic Revolution victory anniversary in Tokyo on Monday that the year 2019, which marked the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, experienced an unparalleled boost in bilateral relations.

He referred to the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and the reciprocal trip of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Tokyo as the most outstanding developments in Tehran-Tokyo relations in the past one year.

Describing Iran's policy as independent from the West and East, he said Tehran's foreign policy was based on moderation, constructive interaction, working for peace and solving differences through dialogue.

Movahhed said that Iran has strived in past 41 years since the vicotry of the Islamic Revolution to act according to its principles.

He also hailed Iran's strategic approach to the Middle East, especially the Persian Gulf region, saying that Hormuz peace initiative was floated by President Rouhani last year to help promote peace and security in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added that martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani was a big blow to counterterrorism campaign.

