Leader: U.S. sanctions are crimes, but they can be turned into opportunities

Referring to the sanctions and the problems enemies have caused for the country, the Leader stressed that threats can be changed into opportunities "if the officials act alertly".

Sanctions can save the country from dependence on oil revenues, he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei added if such thoughts prevail in the society, threats can change into chances.

Now, the Air Force not only repairs and overhauls fighters, it also designs and manufactures them, which is possible because the Air Force stopped waiting for the foreigners to help, the Supreme Leader noted.

This, he said, can be generalized to the entire country; the "criminal" sanctions can create a lot of opportunities for the country.

He added that there are some "smart" people in the ruling system of the US have advised Washington not to let Iran experience having an economy without oil. They say Washington should keep one road open so that Iran's economy does not get separated from oil entirely. The officials of the country, especially the economic ones, should be fully alert about that."

Ayatollah Khamenei further said that as the enemies' tools and methods got complicated, Iran too has grown more sophisticated than before in a way that different parts of the country are using rational, complex, and progressive methods that have frustrated the enemies.

Stressing that the country should get stronger, he said that Iran is not after threatening any country or nation, but it is after security and preventing others from threatening it.

If a country is weak, it in fact tempts its enemies to make a move, he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that the previous administrations of the US were covertly pursuing the same goals the current one has, but Trump's administration's deviation, belligerence, sedition, and greed for assets of others are overt, which is destined to failure.

According to the official website of Supreme Leader's office, Khamenei.ir, he also stressed that “the believers turn threats into opportunities. Our Air Force, which had no right to and couldn’t even repair parts of planes during the Pahlavis, now builds them. This is turning threats into opportunities. When did this become possible? When reliance on foreigners ended.”

“Sanctions against Iran were there from the beginning and have now become intensified. Sanctions are literally crimes, but they can be turned into opportunities and save Iran’s economy from reliance on oil. Reliance on oil leads to ignorance of domestic potential and strengths.”

“Iran must become strong in all fields. One part is the military. We don’t seek to threaten anyone. Rather, our military power is for preventing the enemies’ threats. If you are weak, the enemy will dare to hurt you. We should be strong in order to prevent a war.”

Outlining the events which led to the victory of the Islamic revolution in Iran in 1979, the Leader further said that the Air Force was among the closest forces to the Shah's court and the US.

Still, the Ayatollah added, the fact that the Air Force turned its back to the Shah and joined the ranks of people in the Revolution has some lessons to learn.

Ayatollah Khamanei said the first lesson is that the Shah's regime received a blow from where it did not expect.

He said that the Air Force of the Shah was deeply connected with the US, US managers, US training centers, etc. but on February 8, 1979, they turned to Imam Khomeini.

On that day, another part of the Army attacked the Air Force and the people defended the Air Force, he said.

Second, the incident also shows that the believers were reinforced from where they did not expect.

