Deal of Century, will unite Muslim World on cause of Palestine

Even the most compromise Palestinian currents see danger in such a deal, Irani told IRNA in an exclusive interview.

On January 29, the US President Donald Trump unveiled his plan "Deal of Century", claiming that the plan will bring peace between Palestinians and the Zionist regime of Israel.

Irani said the US president and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu follow certain goals by the Deal.

Currently, those two needed such a Deal as they are after devouring Palestine completely; then they want to dominate all over the region, the ambassador noted.

The ambassador added that many experts have called such a Deal as a trick of century.

The Unites States is making efforts to change the public opinion in the Arab world about the Deal, said Irani, adding that the West under the leadership of the US try to divert the people's negative opinion on the Zionist regime.

Criticizing the Arab countries for keeping silent on the issue, Irani said the Arab World, which claims to be the pioneer in supporting the cause of Palestine, is now suffering from deep rifts within itself.

Certain Arab states have either kept silent on the issue or welcomed it, Irani noted.

"Deal of Century more than any other plans seems unreal," and it will not materialize, the ambassador said.

Elaborating on the outcomes of the Deal, Irani said that it will lead to unity among the Palestinian parties and be favored to strengthen the Resistance approach.

About the Arab League, the ambassador said it has become useless and acts passively today, because these are years that it has played no effective role in serious decisions being taken by the Arab world.

He added that Egypt and Saudi Arabia are two Arab countries that can impact the decisions made by the Arab League, and their [negative] stance on the issue of Palestine is clear.

Although certain Arab states do not care the cause of Palestine, the Palestinian people and their rights are still of high priority to the Arab world, Irani concluded.

1483**1416

