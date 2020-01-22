Iranian, Turkish knowledge-based firms to broaden cooperation

According to scientific and technology department of the Presidential office, the successful trip made by Sattari to China resulted to signing of seven MoUs on developing cooperation between knowledge-based companies.

The trip is aimed at accelerating exporting products, services and technology.

Turkey is regarded as the gateway to West Asia and Europe and most of their companies in technology field are very influential in Central Asia.

Iranian knowledge-based companies can take advantage of the current opportunity for developing interactions.

Managers of 80 knowledge-based companies in health, technology, communication and machinery fields are accompanying Sattari in this trip.

During his stay, Sattari visited vice president of Turkey, minister of industry and technology and Head of Council of Higher Education.

Sattari is also to visit Istanbul to attend Iran-Turkey trade and technology meeting.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish