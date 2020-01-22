Pakistani PM highlights escalation in region in Davos

Addressing as keynote speaker in a session on Pakistan Country Strategy Dialogue at World Economic Congress Center he once again categorically stated that Pakistan will not become part of any conflict in future rather will be partner in peace.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has played its part in trying to avert the conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia which could be disastrous for us.

He noted that Pakistan made two mistakes by participating in Afghan Jihad in 80s and in war on terror after 9/11 which cost us heavily. He added the first conflict left us with militant groups and culture of guns, drugs, sectarian groups which caused of lot of damage to us.

“War on terror left us over 70,000 people dead, suicide attacks and Pakistan was considered one of the dangerous placed in the world,” said Imran Khan.

“Our government is the first government that had disarmed the militant groups still operating here and try to rehabilitate them,” said premier Khan.

PM Imran went on to say that Pakistan is also actively participating to facilitate the Afghan peace process. He said there is a chance of ceasefire in Afghanistan which will help us reach the Central Asian countries through the economic corridor.

He said the government is now focusing on tourism as Pakistan is the most undiscovered country in terms of tourism in the world. “It is the country which have sacred places for four religions,” he noted.

He said we can strengthen our economy by tapping the true potential of tourism. He said several world institutions have declared Pakistan as one of the most exciting tourism destinations. Imran Khan said the tourism doubled in one year as a result of steps taken by the government.

Alluding to the economic situation of Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the first year remained focused on stabilization measures which helped us significantly cut the current account deficit. This year, he said, we want to grow our economy in order to provide jobs to our youth. He said we are doing everything possible to attract investment and incentivize the industries.

Referring to the steps taken to remove hurdles in the way of investment, he said the World Bank has improved our ranking for ease of doing business. Our foreign investment in one year jumped two hundred percent.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is hoping to attract investments in different sectors including agriculture, minerals and information technology.

