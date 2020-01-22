Iran ranks 3rd in producing honey in world

Speaking on the sidelines of an international congress in Karaj west of capital Tehran, Gholam Hossein Tahmasebi said based on Food and Agriculture Organization's statistics, Iran used to produce 69,000 tons honey annually while the figure has reached 90,000 tons now.

He referred to over 8,400,000 hives in Iran and expressed satisfaction over consumption of Honey Iran.

Earlier, FAO's representative to Iran Gerold Bödeker said 'We are looking forward to increase collaboration with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other national and international partners in beekeeping sector to contribute to global food security, food safety and nutrition security, and preserving the environment and biodiversity.'

