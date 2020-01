Abdolhosein Mojaddami was shot dead by two unknown persons who were riding a motorcycle.

Director of public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Khuzestan Province Col Mohammad Reza Ne'mati said that they fired four bullets at Mojaddami.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for assassination of Mojaddami.

More details will be disclosed later.

