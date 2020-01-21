Iran produces turbines for gas transmission network

Mohsen Mazloom Farsif Baf made the remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the 16th International Energy Exhibition of Kish.

He told reporters that Iran acquired know-how to design and manufacture 25 MW turbines to pump gas in the nationwide gas networks.

The Research and technology director of the National Iranian Gas Company said that the installation of this Iranian gas turbine has so far completed thanks to more than 24,000 person/hours of work.

"This turbine was designed and manufacture with the support of the Gas Company and the participation of the Oil Turbo Compressor."

