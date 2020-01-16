Major General: Iran not interested in creating tension in region

Turkish Defense Minister General Hulusi Akar in a telephone conversation with Major General Baqeri extended condolences over the demise of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

He pointed to brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries and added that following assassination and martyrdom of the Lieutenant General Soleimani sensitive and consecutive incidents have taken place in the region which is extremely worrying.

Maintaining stability and tranquility is beneficial for all countries of the region, and "we all should have joint cooperation and effort to maintain stability and do not allow terrorists to abuse such an opportunity to increase tensions".

Baqeri appreciated Turkey's defense minister's message and said that the terror of Lieutenant General Soleimani by the US was a brutal, inhumane, immoral act and against legal and international law regulations.

This act and other measures taken by them in the attack against centers of the Iraqi Popular Units (Hashd al-Shaabi) or some other bases in Syria created a new round of tensions in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran by a reciprocal operation against the US base of "Ein al-Assad" shown its decisive intention to defend its rights and proved that in case of continuation of the US mischief, it will receive a stronger reaction.

The top Iranian military official expressed the hope that by the exit of the US forces from the region roots of all irregularities and challenges will dry out.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish