Ayatollah Khamenei’s aide meets Grand Mufti of Russia

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was attended by the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, the head of the Islamic Center of Moscow, and a cultural and religious delegation from both nations.

Ayatollah Qomi commended the Russian Council of Muftis, a religious group representing the Muslim community of Russia led by Gaynetdin, for its Islamic and humanitarian stance on the Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

He said such unwavering support for the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon reflects adherence to the noble principles of Islam.

Ayatollah Qomi also expressed gratitude for the Grand Mufti’s role in fostering unity and convergence among Islamic sects in Russia.

For his part, Sheikh Gaynetdin requested that his greetings, along with those of all Muslims in Russia, be conveyed to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He expressed confidence that Iran and Russia, under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will overcome their enemies.

