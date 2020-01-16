Pakistani FM begins diplomatic offensive at UN to ease regional tensions

According to Foreign Ministry statement FM Qureshi during his meetings with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, President of the General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and President of the UN Security Council Dang Dinh Quy briefed them about Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for bringing peace in the region and de-escalate tensions.

The current situation of Kashmir region also came under discussions.

Qureshi later while talking to media said: I briefed the Secretary-General on Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to defuse the dangerous tensions between Iran, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. following recent events.

He said Pakistan has affirmed that it will not participate in any conflict in the region. It will be a partner for peace. “To defuse tensions and promote peace, I visited Tehran and Riyadh earlier this week and will visit Washington tomorrow,” he said.

Tensions increased in the region following the assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes by the US in targeted airstrike against their motorcade in Baghdad airport on January 3.

Later Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq in response to the US strikes. However Iran made it clear that it does not want escalation of tension with the US.

