Reopening of Iranian embassy depends on performance of Syrian rulers: Gov't spox.

In response to some misperceptions of her words about the possibility of reopening the Iranian embassy in Syria, the government spokeswoman told IRNA that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take a decision on this matter according to the behavior and performance of the Syrian rulers.

"Iran will make a decision according to the performance and policies of the ruling currents in Syria. As you know, the current situation in Syria is not clear," she added.

In a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Mohajerani addressed recent developments in Syria, emphasizing Iran’s commitment to supporting a government in Syria that reflects the will of its people.

“Preserving Syria’s territorial integrity is a key priority for Iran,” she said, adding that preventing the spread of terrorism is crucial for regional stability.

On the issue of embassy reopenings, Mohajerani stated, “Our approach has always been diplomatic. We are ready, and they are ready as well. Diplomatic discussions are underway to reopen embassies.”

