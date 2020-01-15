New shipping line required for the development of Qatar-Iran trade

"Although the cruise ship has been stationed in Bushehr port for tourism boom, no subsidized fuel has been earmarked for this purpose, while most of the revenue is in the field of tourism," Khorshid Gazderazi told IRNA on Wednesday.

The official said that in view of the Qatar World Cup in the future the capacity of the ship to accommodate 2,000 passengers, should now be active in the tourism sector of Iran and Qatar.

The Vice-President of the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce added that in this regard, we have put forward the necessary proposals and solutions so that even those who enter Qatar can travel to Iran within a distance of 100 miles.

Gazderazi emphasized that given the sanctions, export and tourism activities are of particular importance to Iran.

