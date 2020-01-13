Defense Minister: US' mistake very costly for its presence in region

Speaking in a meeting with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, Hatami praised Syrian officials' sympathy on General Soleimani martyrdom.

He added that the Resistance will continue after General Soleimani since it has now turned out to be an ideology and regional discourse.

He noted that ISIS' hegemony would be inevitable in the region in the absence of General Soleimani's efforts.

He described Iran missile attack on US' Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq as an urgent action, saying that standing against US forces' presence in the region should become a continuous procedure.

Emphasizing Iran support for 'Resistance Axis', Hatami said Iran will stand by Syria in reconstruction era.

Meanwhile, Ayyoub appreciated the efforts made by General Soleimani.

He also lauded Martyr General Soleimani's strategic view in the battlefields.

Ayyoub granted the highest Syrian armed forces rank on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Hatami for General Soleimani.

