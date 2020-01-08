Supreme Leader: Gen Soleimani was brave, prudent

Gen Soleimani was a man using logic in his actions, he was prudent not in the battlefields but in the area of politics, the Leader said in a meeting with thousands of people from Qom Province, southwest Tehran.

Some are brave but are not wise and prudent enough like Gen Soleimani to show their braveness, the Leader added to his remarks.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US forces on January 3.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, reacting to Gen Soleimani's martyrdom, stressed on January 4 that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

Elaborating on Gen Soleimani's services, the Leader said that the slain Commander, with the help of regional nations, could foil all illegitimate plans drawn up by the US for the West Asia.

This man (Soleimani) could stand against the US bullying to the world politicians, the Supreme Leader noted.

That they [US, Israel] said they are ready to reach truce with Palestinians within 48 hours was the outcome of Gen Soleimani's services as he made the people in the small region of Gaza Strip stand up to the Zionist regime of Israel, the Leader underlined.

The US officials had a plan making the Palestinians to forget the cause of Palestine and stop fighting, while Gen Soleimani made the Gaza Strip stand up, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

