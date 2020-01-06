Australia distances itself from US, calling for self-restraint

"The United States took this action based on their own information and they took that action without discussing it with partners," Morrison was quoted by Australian media 'The Sydney Morning Herald' as saying.

Morrison said he had "been aware" of Trump’s concerns in relation to some practices by Iranians "for some time", but he would "leave it to them to talk to what their actions are".

He added that in the wake of US strike, Australian diplomatic mission in Baghdad had moved to "a very heightened sense of security" and was "effectively in lockdown".

Earlier on Sunday, Interim Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi discussed a plan to expel US troops from Iraq, stressing that the immediate withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq or setting a timetable for implementing the move would be two options facing Iraq.

The presence of US troops in Iraq is only limited to fighting ISIS and training Iraqi troops and does not include any other mission, the interim prime minister said.

Abdul Mahdi reiterated that parliament must understand the situation and explain to the Iraqi people that any internal conflict will have a political and economic cost to the country.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

