Zarif discusses regional developments with Armenian, Turkmen counterparts over phone

In line with his political and diplomatic consultations with international officials and personalities, Zarif talked with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in separate telephone calls.

The Foreign Minister also had other telephone conversations with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah and Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Developments following the assassination of Gen. Soleimani have been the focus of discussions in these contacts.

In the past two days, Zarif has held various telephone conversations with his counterparts in Russia, China, Iraq, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Tajikistan, and the EU foreign policy chief and Afghan government executive over latest developments in the aftermath of the US terrorist act claiming the life of Iranian top commander.

