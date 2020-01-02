Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 2

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Iran does not seek war, but confronts those threatening its interests

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran does not seek war, but it will unhesitatingly confront and strike those who threaten the Iranian people’s interests, dignity and glory.

- Iran opens truck production line after Germans leave

Iran opened a truck manufacturing plant that employs 5,000 people at full production.

- Minister complains to WHO over US bans on Iran access to medicine

The Iranian health minister has, in a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO), criticized international organizations for not taking sufficient measures to help save the lives of Iranian patients in the face of unilateral US sanctions.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- US attacked Iraqis to avenge Daesh defeat

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Wednesday strongly condemned deadly the US strikes on Iraq and warned Iran is ready to confront threats after US President Donald Trump spoke against the Islamic Republic.

- Taliban kill 23 in attacks on Afghan checkpoints

At least 23 Afghan security forces are killed in a series of Taliban attacks across the country, officials say, despite winter snowfall that usually leads to a lull in violence.

- Stunning Jahanbakhsh overhead kick earns Brighton point Vs Chelsea

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored with a spectacular overhead kick to stun Chelsea and earn Brighton an unlikely point at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- US taking revenge on Hashd al-Shaabi for Daesh

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the United States’ attacks on al-Hashd al-Shaabi was an act of retaliation against the forces for beating the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group.

- Davoud Mirbaqeri begins filming “Salman Farsi”

Iranian director Davoud Mirbaqeri, who is most famous for his series on distinguished personalities from early Islamic history such as “Mokhtarnameh” and “Imam Ali (AS)”, started shooting his new project “Salman Farsi” in the deserts of Kerman Province on Sunday, a public relations team for the series announced on Wednesday.

- Iran summons Swiss envoy over US ‘warmongering words’

Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner, whose country represents the US interests in Iran, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to hear Tehran's strong protest to Washington's “warmongering words” and baseless allegations against the Islamic Republic.

**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stocks close on high note

Against expectorations that the stock market may take a breath at the weekend from non-stop rallies in recent days, Tehran Stock Exchange made one of its biggest leaps on Wednesday.

- ESCO steel exports rise 30%

Esfahan Steel Company (ESCO) exported more than 877,000 tons of steel products during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Dec. 21) to register a 30% rise compared to last year's corresponding period, says managing director of the company, Mansour Yazdizadeh.

- Business climate improving slowly

Safety of investment in Iran improved slightly in the spring of the current calendar year (March-June), according to a quarterly survey by the Majlis Research Center, an influential think tank affiliated to the parliament.

