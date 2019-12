Commander of the 5th region of the IRGC navy forces Brigadier general Ali Azmaei said on Monday that some 16 crew who were all Malaysian nationals were arrested.

He added that some 1,312,000 liters of fuel has been confiscated.

He noted that it was the sixth smuggling ship which has been seized by IRGC.

Abu Musa is a 12.8-square-kilometer island in the eastern Persian Gulf near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

