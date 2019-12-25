Pakistan appoints new security advisor

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, he will hold the status of minister of state.

It is pertinent to mention that for past 18 months there has been no security advisor in Pakistan.

Yusuf was formerly the associate vice president of the Asia center at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC.

In September, he was appointed as the chairperson of the Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC), which functions under the Pakistani government's National Security Division.

Former National Security Adviser (retired) Lt Gen Nasser Janjua resigned from the post in June last year. He was appointed advisor by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2015.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish