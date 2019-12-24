Dec 24, 2019, 4:23 PM
Iran's chief of staff of armed forces congratulates Christian counterparts on new year

Tehran, Dec 24, IRNA - Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri in separate messages to his Christian counterparts congratulated them on Christmas Eve.

“I congratulate you, the armed forces and all Christians of your country on the occasion of the Christmas, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH)), the prophet of peace and friendship as well as the beginning of 2020,” said Major general Bagheri on Tuesday. 

“Undoubtedly, should the humanity return to the teachings of great prophets, it will promise strengthening of the spirit of friendship, cohesion and interactions between nations, the establishment of global peace and stability and inclination towards truth and justice," he added. 

The top Iranian military official wished well for his counterparts and their nations as well. 

