Tehran calls for online link of Customs offices of Iran & Eurasian states

Agreements between Iran and the EAEU should be implemented to translate opportunities to practical cooperation, Ali-Reza Nazif said at a meeting on Aras Zone held in this northwestern Iranian border city of Aras.

About Aras Free Trade Zone in northwest of Iran, Nazif said that although it is the sole land route that connects the country to the EAEU through Armenia, it is unfortunately unknown to the Union member countries including Armenia.

Aras Free Trade Zone should well be introduced in order to establish effective cooperation between Iran and the EAEU, the official noted.

In related development, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on September 1st that his country is the sole member of the EAEU that enjoys land border with Iran, and this is a key factor in transit of Iran's commodities to Eurasia.

Aras Free Trade Zone with an area of 51,000 hectares is border river between Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia and has great industrial, agricultural and tourism capacities.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish