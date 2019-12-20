PM Abe: Japan starts holding talks with E3 on JCPOA

He made that remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tokyo, adding the country has always backed up the JCPOA and will also honor it in the future.

Expressing pleasure over Rouhani's visit to the country, he added that both sides celebrate their 90-year-old relations and the visits of the countries' high-ranking officials have strengthened the relationship.

He voiced his country's readiness over enhancing bilateral ties in the areas of consulate, technical issues, medical management, crisis management, including earthquake.

The Japanese official urged implementing the MoU on tourism in order to expand bilateral ties.

He voiced his country's interest in making use of both sides' private sector for boosting economic relations.

Referring to the Hormuz Peace Initiative (HOPE) put forward by President Rouhani at the 74th UNGA, he thanked Iran for its constructive role in maintaining regional security, stability as well as peace.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Tokyo on Friday and held private talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the recent regional and global issues.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish