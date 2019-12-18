Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 18

** IRAN DAILY

- US sanctions unsustainable as world favors ties with Iran

Prior to his momentous trip to Asia, President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States’ “cruel and unlawful” sanctions against Iran will not be sustainable as world nations seek to foster friendly relations with the Islamic Republic.

- Iran, China keep banking initiatives secret to counter US sanctions: Envoy

China’s Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said the two countries have agreed on new banking mechanisms that could facilitate bilateral trade although he insisted that the initiatives would remain confidential in order to avoid the US sanctions imposed on Iran.

- Heavy downpours deluge cities in southwestern Iran

Heavy rains inundated streets of cities across Iran’s southwestern Province of Khuzestan, forcing closures of schools, universities and government offices.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hundreds of thousands protest across France

French trade unions crippled transport, shut schools and brought hundreds of thousands of demonstrators into the streets on Tuesday in a redoubled effort to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension reform by Christmas.

- Syrian army may begin wide-scale operation in Idlib

The Syrian army is pulling military reinforcements into the country’s northwestern province of Idlib and might start a large-scale offensive there, Syrian state-run media reported, citing a military source.

- Iranian athlete wins Powerlifting World Championships

Iranian athlete and member of the national power lifting team or weightlifting Iran Mehdi Ghanbari won the first place in the World Championships, the caretaker of Astara bodybuilding squad said on Tuesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- German-U.S. doc “Ringside” named best at Cinéma Vérité festival

“Ringside”, a German-U.S. documentary about boxing talents Kenny Jr. and Destyne Jr., was picked as best film in the international competition of the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival, the organizers announced on Monday.

- Judiciary: Amnesty International’s death toll stats is invalid

The spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary says the Judiciary is investigating cases of the victims of the November protests in certain cities in the country.

- Spread of terrorism is biggest challenge to Afghanistan: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Tuesday that spread of terrorism is the biggest challenge to Afghanistan.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- H1 growth positive territory

The gross domestic product, excluding oil, has been positive during the first six months of [the Iranian year] 1398 [March 21-Sept. 22], the governor of the Central Bank of Iran said in his Instagram post.

- Rouhani touring Malaysia, Japan

President Hassan Rouhani set off on a trip to Malaysia and Japan on Tuesday to pursue the Islamic Republic's longtime goal of "looking to the East" and "establishing closer ties with major Asian countries".

- Banking bill ratified amid Iran's CB concerns

Majlis ratified the outlines of banking rules under the “Comprehensive Islamic Banking Bill” umbrella on Tuesday.

