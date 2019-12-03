Dec 3, 2019, 12:48 PM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83578811
0 Persons

Tags

Handicrafts from Qazvin exported to eight countries

Handicrafts from Qazvin exported to eight countries

Qazvin, Dec 3, IRNA – Iranian handicrafts from northwestern city of Qazvin were exported to eight countries over the past eight months of the current Iranian year (started on March 21, 2019).

Deputy head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Qazvin Meysam Hesari told IRNA on Tuesday that the handicrafts have been exported to Azerbaijan, Italy, Germany, Greece, Lebanon, Syria, Qatar and Iraq by carry-on luggage.

The exports have been about 3,000 kilograms in weight, Hesari said, adding that the worth of the exported handicrafts has been 250,000 dollars.

He said that the exported handicrafts were vitreous enamel, glassware, pottery and hand-woven Persian kilim.  

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 3 =