Handicrafts from Qazvin exported to eight countries

Deputy head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Qazvin Meysam Hesari told IRNA on Tuesday that the handicrafts have been exported to Azerbaijan, Italy, Germany, Greece, Lebanon, Syria, Qatar and Iraq by carry-on luggage.

The exports have been about 3,000 kilograms in weight, Hesari said, adding that the worth of the exported handicrafts has been 250,000 dollars.

He said that the exported handicrafts were vitreous enamel, glassware, pottery and hand-woven Persian kilim.

