Russia to lift visa requirements for Iran

Addressing a press conference on the 6-month performance and announcing future plans of the company, Khashayar Nikzadfar announced that lifting the Russian visa requirements is being pursued.

He said Iran's Tourism Specialized Development Company based on planning the revenue generated from this measure will be spent on Iran's tourism advertising in Russia.

Iran's advertisement is for the general public of Russia and is not limited to a specific spectrum, he said. However, given the Russian interest in skiing and mountaineering, we are seeking to promote Iranian tourism capacities in these two areas.

Nikzadfar said that one of the important measures taken by the company is the participation of the Iranian Tourism Company in organizing this year's International Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition. He said that this exhibition will be held at the Tehran International Exhibitions venue this February.

The official referred to one of the old missions of his company and stated that the issue of WCs in resting areas in roads was one of the issues that the company had been dealing with since the beginning of 2007, but we managed to do so in the past few months. At present, the issue of construction of more than 500 WCs is on the agenda of the company.

