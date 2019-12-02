UN ready to help reconstruct quake-hit areas of East Azarbaijan

In a meeting with the Governor of Mianeh, Claudio Providas expressed his satisfaction with the prompt and timely response of the provincial and city forces as well as relief workers to assist the earthquake-stricken people and said that better reconstruction of the rural units is an important issue that should be addressed more.

Creativity and innovation require a good and safe shelter, and we must learn from the failures and experiences of affected countries, he said.

UNDP Resident Representative in Iran called United Nations aid to Iran a small and drastic contribution to the ocean alongside public assistance and said: "We will strive to help rebuild rural homes in earthquake-prone areas of East Azerbaijan.

Providas noted that building safe shelters in line with local culture conditions, experiences, industries, and local capacities.

"We are eager for such interactions because interactions with other countries have enabled us to do things in technological and innovative," said the Governor of Mianeh Mohammad Reza Mashayekhi, expressing pleasure with the presence of the UN official in Mianeh to express sympathy and distribute aid to the quake-stricken areas.

Referring to the latest situation in the earthquake-stricken areas of Mianeh city, Mashayekhi said that 74 villages suffered 15-100% damage in the earthquake with temporary sheltering of the earthquake victims through housing and chamber built by the Housing Foundation.

