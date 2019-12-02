Envoy: UK to support trade with Iran if JCPOA continues

"INSTEX shows we will work to support trade – which benefits all Iranians – as long as the JCPOA continues," Macaire wrote on his Twitter account.

"As founding shareholders of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), France, Germany, and the United Kingdom warmly welcome the decision taken by the governments of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, to join INSTEX as shareholders," the E3 statement reads.

"This step further strengthens INSTEX and demonstrates European efforts to facilitate legitimate trade between Europe and Iran and is a clear expression of our continuing commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," it added.

"Full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is of the utmost importance. Iran must return to full compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA without delay."

"We reaffirm our readiness to consider all mechanisms in the JCPOA, including the dispute resolution mechanism, to resolve the issues related to Iran’s implementation of its JCPOA commitments," he noted.

"We remain fully committed to pursuing our efforts towards a diplomatic resolution within the framework of the JCPOA."

Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands issued a joint statement announcing that they are joining the INSTEX to support trade with Iran and to save the JCPOA signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany, from which the US unilaterally withdrew in March 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift sanctions on Iran.

The INSTEX was designed in the first place to make up for the damages inflicted on Iran by the US re-imposition of sanctions.

