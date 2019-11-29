Iran safeguards 5,000 ships, tankers in high seas

Speaking in the pre-sermon speech of the Friday Prayers in Mashad, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said maritime security has now been maintained in 2,500 km of sea borders.

He added that 90% of imports and exports are being made through sea at the moment.

Due to pirates and economic terrorists at sea borders like Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, presence of naval forces for preventing damages to Iran’s economy is necessary, he noted.

He went on to say that Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) have created fear for enemies and the Global Arrogance in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and north Indian Ocean.

Iran Navy Forces under the command of the Supreme Leader have been actively present in Makran, Konarak, Chabahar and Bandar Abbas.

Sayyari said that Iran has established sea diplomacy in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, Gibraltar and the Indian Ocean.

Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, enemy has pursued its plots through ethnic and religious divisions, assassinations, and imposed war on Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish