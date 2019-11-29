Iran to unveil new destroyer this February: Navy Cmdr

Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, delivering a speech before the sermons of Friday Prayers in Tehran, commemorating the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy Day on November 28, said that the Navy in the course of the forty-year-long first step of the revolution, which guaranteed the security and fulfillment of the ideals of the revolution was very successful.

He went on to say that we fought piracy and maritime terrorism to secure the country's economy in the northern Indian Ocean, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea and all the world's high seas, and the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran's merchant fleet was established at sea.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy Commander highlighted that such domestic equipment such as missiles which can be launched from deep-sea submarines to deal with the enemy have also been built in the country.

Khanzadi stated that all Islamic Republic's naval equipment forced the enemy to keep its distance from the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that now the enemy's fleet and its expensive equipment are more than 300 miles (700 kilometers) away from Iran's borders.

Khanzadi noted that with the construction of new equipment and the continued presence in the high seas and oceans, we have created a new and great depth for the Islamic Republic.

He said that the construction of submarines as one of the most sophisticated technologies in the world is on the agenda.

We built Ghadir class submarines, relying on native knowledge in the Navy and the Ministry of Defense and armed them with native torpedoes that could target enemy ships, Khanzadi added.

Fateh (Conqueror) submarine, a new generation of mid-class submarines, was added to the Navy last year, the high ranking military official made the remark.

