Analyst gives upbeat view about Pakistan Army Chief’s Iran visit

Relations between Iran and Pakistan in political, economic, defense and security fields are growing at a rapid pace and that will help remove misunderstandings if any in the bilateral relations.

The visit of Pakistan's senior military official to the Islamic Republic of Iran shows the plot of regional and transregional states for creating division between two friendly and brotherly countries has failed.

This is the second official visit of General Bajwa to Iran.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, he paid a visit to the capital city of Tehran in November 2017 and met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's top commanders as well as Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

General Bajwa held talks with President Rouhani, Zarif, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi along with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

In an interview with IRNA, Iranian senior analyst for South Asia affairsو Mostafa Zandieh said that General Bajwa has prioritized reducing regional tensions, particularly combating sectarianism.

He said that the visit of General Bajwa to Iran was in line with a plan for cooperation on defense as well as security areas.

He said that the regional situation of Afghanistan and Daesh (ISIS) that are considered as a threat to both Iran and Pakistan has been on the agenda of talks between the Iranian and Pakistani the top commanders.

Definitely the visit was a positive development, Zandieh added.

“There is no doubt about that any sort of visits by senior people especially the military commanders is very helpful in bringing solidarity among Muslim countries and between Iran and Pakistan,”.

“The border between Iran and Pakistan needs to be protected and we have to see that both countries cooperate to the maximum level so that militants who sometimes cross the border and disturb the peace, drug traffickers and others who have been damaging the interest of the two countries are prevented from doing so,” said the analyst.

