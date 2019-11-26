Legendary Iranian poet's film to go on screen in Tehran

Produced in 1934, the movie could be regarded as the 6th cinematic works in the history of Iranian cinema.

The film 'Ferdowsi' depicts the life of a distinguished Iranian figure and the poet of the Shahnameh (Book of Kings) that is the most famous book of epic poems in Iran.

The film is scheduled to be screened at Ferdows Hall of Iran's Cinema Museum on December 4.

'Girl of the Lors' or 'Lor Girl' is the first sound film to be produced in the Persian language by Ardeshir Irani in 1932.

Abulqasim Firdowsi Tusi or Ferdowsi was born in Paj village in northwestern Iran which is located in North Khorasan Province of today's Iran in circa 940 A.D. and died in about 1020 A.D.

