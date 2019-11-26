Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 26

** IRAN DAILY

- Iranians rally en masse against riots

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Tehran on Monday in a show of support for the Islamic Republic, denouncing last week’s violent protests over countrywide fuel price hikes.

- IKAC to become int’l financial hub in region

Imam Khomeini Airport City is set to become a financial hub in the region, said Ali Rostami, the managing director of IKAC.

- US addicted to sanctioning nations: Iranian minister

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Monday decried the United States’ sanctioning of nations as its “addiction” to embargoes.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Flood of people drowns rioters

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied in Tehran on Monday, condemning the United States and the occupying regime of Israel for instigating violent riots recently in the Islamic Republic.

- Branko Ivankovic on Iran’s radar as a national soccer coach

Iran's football federation is considering Branko Ivankovic as a possible head coach for the country's national soccer team, Iranian domestic media have reported.

- ‘Fresh arrests in Saudi Arabia net intellectuals, entrepreneurs’

Saudi Arabia has detained at least eight people, mostly intellectuals and writers, two sources including London-based Saudi rights group ALQST say, amid a two-year crackdown on free expression in the kingdom.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s “Elephant King” trumpets at Russian theaters

Iranian director Hadi Mohammadian’s animated movie “The Elephant King” had its premiere in Russia on Thursday, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation announced on Monday.

- Iran sink Kyrgyz Republic at CAFA U23 Women’s Championship

Iran earned their third successive win at the CAFA U23 Women’s Championship on Monday.

- JCPOA joint commission to convene on December 6

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may convene on December 6 at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stocks post solid gains after a shaky week

Tehran Stock Exchange continues creeping upward to extend growth for the sixth straight day on Monday.

- SMEs exports rise 43%

Small and medium-sized enterprises based in industrial parks across the country exported an estimated $1.5 billion worth of products from the beginning of the current Iranian fiscal year (started in March) to early October -- an increase of $450 million, or 43.27%, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

- Agriculture minister steps down

Lawmakers plan to hold a session on Tuesday to impeach Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati for his "poor" track record and failure to address major problems facing the sector.

