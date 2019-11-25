Nov 25, 2019, 11:23 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83569000
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's oil minister, DFM due in Vienna to attend OPEC Summit, JCPOA Commission

Iran's oil minister, DFM due in Vienna to attend OPEC Summit, JCPOA Commission

London, Nov 25, IRNA -- Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative at the UN and other international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday that Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are to visit Vienna next week to attend OPEC Summit and JCPOA Joint Commission, respectively.

He told reporters on Monday that after hosting special meeting of Board of Governors, UNIDO General Conference and Board of Governors annual general meeting over the past three weeks and 53rd Meeting of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization in the current week, Vienna is to play host to two other major meetings next week: OPEC Ministerial Meeting on December 4 to be attended by Zanganeh and Joint Commission of Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA on December 6 with Araghchi in attendance.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced that Joint Commission of JCPOA may be held on December 6 at the deputy ministerial level to discuss latest developments on the international accord.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 8 =