Iran's oil minister, DFM due in Vienna to attend OPEC Summit, JCPOA Commission

He told reporters on Monday that after hosting special meeting of Board of Governors, UNIDO General Conference and Board of Governors annual general meeting over the past three weeks and 53rd Meeting of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization in the current week, Vienna is to play host to two other major meetings next week: OPEC Ministerial Meeting on December 4 to be attended by Zanganeh and Joint Commission of Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA on December 6 with Araghchi in attendance.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced that Joint Commission of JCPOA may be held on December 6 at the deputy ministerial level to discuss latest developments on the international accord.

