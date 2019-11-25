Russian tourists willing to visit Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Lomidze said the closeness of Iraq and some unstable countries in the Middle East to Iran has had no negative impact on Russian tourists' interest to tour Iran.

Referring to the fact that Iran tourism industry is developing, she said Iran is, in fact, the ancient Pars.

She also referred to the visa regime as an obstacle in increasing Russian tourists visiting Iran.

Meanwhile, head of a Russian tourist company Valeria Korovinа said there are enormous capacities for Russian tourists' visit to Iran.

She added that Hundreds of unique tourism attractions in Iran have made it one of the best places in the world with extensive tourism facilities.

Most of the Russian tourists visiting Iran forget negative propaganda against Iran and are satisfied with their visit.

In the meantime, Russian tour guide Kristina Boche who has also married an Iranian man said she tries to help develop the tourism industry in Iran by presenting the real image of Iran to Russian tourists.

She has had the experience of living and staying in Japan, but the attractions and positive points she has experienced in Iran and the hospitality of the Iranians have made Iran an attractive destination.

