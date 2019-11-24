Turkish tourists' visit to Iran grows by 30 percent

With the rise in the number of Turkish tourists coming to Iran and realization of 35 percent growth, a serious step has been taken towards achieving the goal of balancing tourism between the two countries, Vali Teymouri said in a meeting with Turkey's Cultural and Tourism Attaché in Tehran Mehmet Tashkyn to assess tourism exchanges between the two countries and strengthen bilateral relations.

The deputy tourism minister pointed out that there is a need for increased interaction and commuting between the relevant government officials in order to enhance tourism relations between the two countries, in addition to the more private sector relations between the two countries. The Joint Tourism Meeting in cooperation between the private and public sectors of the two sides, before the end of this year, may provide the necessary platform for enhancing the intended communications.

The Turkish Cultural Attaché in Tehran also announced his readiness to actively participate in the Tehran International Tourism Fair in late February.

It was also agreed that a joint meeting of the tourism private sectors of Iran and Turkey would be held in Tehran in January this year.

