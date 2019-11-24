Nov 24, 2019, 7:41 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83567446
0 Persons

Tags

Foreign ministry attaching special importance to handicrafts

Foreign ministry attaching special importance to handicrafts

Tehran, Nov 24, IRNA – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi pointed to the establishment of a bureau in the Economic Department for selling Iranian handicrafts abroad and said that the foreign ministry is attaching special importance to the handicrafts.

Araghchi, who was attending an inaugural ceremony, said that "I am proud to be an Iranian by seeing the artworks of this land. But, in the meantime, I regret that the people of Iran and the world are less aware of Iran's handicraft."

He said that the domestic market of handicrafts should be taken into consideration before trying to export them. Foreign goods and handicrafts now adorn Iranian homes, but Iranian handicrafts should replace them.

Araqchi emphasized the widespread use of Iranian handicrafts, and said, "We have to introduce this art to the Iranians first and find its domestic market, and then we shall consider foreign markets at the same time. This industry can generate revenues."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 4 =