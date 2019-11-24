Foreign ministry attaching special importance to handicrafts

Araghchi, who was attending an inaugural ceremony, said that "I am proud to be an Iranian by seeing the artworks of this land. But, in the meantime, I regret that the people of Iran and the world are less aware of Iran's handicraft."

He said that the domestic market of handicrafts should be taken into consideration before trying to export them. Foreign goods and handicrafts now adorn Iranian homes, but Iranian handicrafts should replace them.

Araqchi emphasized the widespread use of Iranian handicrafts, and said, "We have to introduce this art to the Iranians first and find its domestic market, and then we shall consider foreign markets at the same time. This industry can generate revenues."

