Researchers at Bonab University succeed in producing refrigerant brick

Ahmad Fahmi, the project manager and a member of the faculty of Bonab University, told reporters that salt bricks are manufactured for the first time in Iran by refrigerant salts in various models and sizes.

The researcher said that these refrigerant bricks are used to build buildings with exterior facade and interior decoration of salt buildings, in the construction of salt tourist village on the outskirts of Lake Urmia with the aim of attracting domestic and foreign tourists and employment in the field of tourist attraction and also for brickwork using refrigerant bricks made of geo-polymer mortars resistant against the attack by chlorine ions.

He noted that this salt village includes salt hotel, salt restaurant, halo-therapy complexes and sludge treatment with salt landscaping to create tourism and health tourism in the region.

Construction of refrigerant brick from Lake Urmia salt for construction of salt buildings in the form of technological design was selected as one of the highlights of the National Festival of Innovative Ideas and Products for Lake Urmia.

This year, two technology projects from the faculty of Bonab University were presented at the National Festival of Innovative Ideas and Products for Lake Urmia.

