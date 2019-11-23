Russia says Iran counting on $ 2 billion loan from Russia

Alexander Novak made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Saturday and in response to a question on Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian's announcement of a $5 billion loan from Russia, saying that the total amount of loans Iran would receive would amount to about $5 billion.

The Russian official went on to say that they (the Iranian side) have really requested state loans for some projects from Russia and the Russian Ministry of Finance is examining the matter and reporters should go to the Ministry of Finance for more information.

They say that the Russian side has pledged five billion dollars in 2015 and they want to get five billion dollars in loans.

It is noteworthy that the Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian traveled to Moscow a few days ago as the head of the Iran-Russia Economic Cooperation Commission and met with the Russian Energy Minister.

Earlier in the meeting, he said that the trip, which is being carried out with a delegation of various agencies, is aimed at pursuing a $ 5 billion Russian state loan.

Ardakanian stated the $5 million loan was approved by parliament a couple of years ago.

