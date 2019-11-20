Commander: Iran Navy dispatches 64th flotilla of warships to Gulf of Aden

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Navy cadets, Khanzadi said the sustainability of security is pre-requisite for the stability of economic activities.

This is why all governments make special efforts for maintaining sustainable security for social, political, economic and cultural activities.

He noted that armed forces are responsible for safeguarding national security.

Part of the security lies within the country's borders, and part of it is the deterrent power to defend the territorial integrity of any country against threats, Iranian commander said.

Iranian Navy Forces are responsible for defending the territorial integrity of the country and interests at the open seas, Khanzadi added.

Referring to security risks caused by the sensitive situation in the Red Sea and terrorist threats in this area, he said that the Red Sea is regarded as insecure for seafaring by Iranian Navy Forces.

In addition to different ships ferrying at the Red Sea, we have dispatched 63rd and 64th flotillas of warships to Suez Canal, Khanzadi said.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish